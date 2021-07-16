Shocking footage shows people trapped in vehicles swept away by heavy floodwaters in China’s southwestern Sichuan province.

In the first clip, torrents of fast-flowing water push a minibus down the side of the road. In another, cars are almost fully submerged in brown water in front of an apartment block. Another car can be seen floating down a road that has been transformed into a gushing river, its windscreen wipers on but with the driver appearing to have lost control.

Thousands of people were forced to evacuate in Sichuan province as torrential rain raised river levels.