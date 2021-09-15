90,000 tonnes of piled-up rubbish stretches kilometres across a Belgium highway after the government was faced with remnants washed away by floodwaters.

Domestic-debris formed of crushed refrigerators, splintered furniture, torn curtains, twisted metal, stuffed toys, defunct electronics and shards of glass make up the makeshift dump.

Aerial footage captures the eight kilometre-long pile down the closed A601 motorway north of the city of Liege which is testament to the devastation wreaked by unprecedented floods in mid-July.

Authorities were suddenly confronted with the mountain of refuse after areas of Wallonia region had their homes, schools and businesses broken apart by the rushing water.