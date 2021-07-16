More than 100 people have died in Germany and Belgium as a result of devastating floods in the country, officials have confirmed. Heavy rainfall on Wednesday caused rivers to swell and banks to burst, with rescue teams continuing their search for hundreds still listed as missing. In the German state of Rhineland-Palatinate, authoritities gave the death toll as 60, with at least nine of these being from a care home for disabled people.

Frank-Walter Steinmeier, the German president, said he was “stunned” by the devastation and pledged support to families who had lost loved ones.