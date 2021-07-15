Aerial footage has revealed the devastation caused by floods in western Germany, which has now left more than 30 people dead, according to reports. It comes after rainfall on Wednesday caused rivers and streams to swell and burst their banks, flooding homes and submerging roads underwater. The state of Rhineland-Palatinate saw six houses collapse following the extreme weather conditions, with multiple people still unaccounted for. Malu Dreyer, leader of the Rhineland-Palatinate state, described the flooding as a “catastrophe”.

“There are dead, missing and many people still in danger. All our emergency services are in action round the clock,” she said.