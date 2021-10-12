Google announced a new policy prohibiting users from monetising climate denial content on its platforms.

The policy will be enforced from November and covers both online ads and creator payments.

“In recent years, we’ve heard directly from a growing number of our advertising and publisher partners who have expressed concerns about ads that run alongside or promote inaccurate claims about climate change,” a statement from Google Ads reads.

The company regularly reviews and updates policies both to satisfy the needs of brands and protect users from unreliable claims such as anti-vaccine advocacy or fake cures.

