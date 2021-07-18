Greenpeace organisers at sea around Newhaven are attempting to guard British waters from the environmental damage caused by destructive fishing.

The environmental group are conducting a six-month operation to protect the seabed in the English Channel, called Operation Ocean Witness.

The six month operation, involving a new Greenpeace ship called Sea Beaver, will patrol the UK’s protected areas off the south coast and do, what they believe, the government has so far failed to do – protect the UK’s marine protected areas from destructive fishing.