Firefighters in Italy worked overnight to clear roads and fallen trees after heavy snowfall hit the mountainous region of Sila.

Videos shared on social media by the Italian emergency services show crews working to clear tree trunks and branches from the busy SS 107 roadway.

Italy has been battered by snowfall in recent days, with the adverse weather last Tuesday even forcing the postponement of Atalanta’s final Champions League group game against Villarreal.

The match was played 48 hours later than expected, with the home side being knocked out of the competition.

