Animal charity Born Free has constructed a 5-acre enclosure, known locally as a boma, to protect around 300 people and their livestock from night-time attacks by lions. The charity says this will in turn keep wild lions safe from the resultant retaliatory killings by the community which have decimated the species.

The new ‘mega boma’ in Kenya’s Amboseli, a lion stronghold, was completed on World Lion Day.

Born Free has been working with the local Maasai community to reinforce traditional bomas, which are just 1.5 metres high and made from acacia bushes, with two-metre high chain-link mesh to keep predators out.