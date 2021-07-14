Military aircraft have been deployed to put out wildfires that continue to ravage Russia’s Far East. According to Russian Emergency Ministry officials, 316 forest fires are burning in the Yakutsk region, with 1,532,382 acres of land affected by the blazes.IL-76 military aircraft and MI-8 helicopters have been deployed to fight the fires, with over 420 tonnes of water being dropped on the flames so far. More than 6,000 emergency workers have already been involved in putting out the fires in the Kamchatka and Yakutsk regions of Russia.