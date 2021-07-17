An eyewitness captured the moment a barge sank in the flooded Meuse River in the eastern Belgian city of Liege.

A week of rain finally came to an end after reaching levels in some places normally expected once in 200 years. But several communities across parts of the country were nervously watching as the river, which flows through Liege, continued to rise and threatened to overflow.

Belgium declared a national day of mourning next week as the death toll from burst rivers and flash floods in the south and east of the country rose to 20, with another 20 people missing.