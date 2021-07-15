The long-delayed monsoon season finally arrived early on Tuesday (13 July) giving farmers and citizens a much-needed respite from the heat.

The rain finally came to Delhi, India’s capital, as well as the adjoining cities of Gurgaon, Faridabad, Noida, and Ghaziabad in the region.

The above video shows a street in Delhi which became a river when the monsoon hit due to poor drainage in that part of the city..

Farmers in India will be overjoyed as many have been anxiously waiting for rain with crops already planted in expectation.