Maryland’s Montgomery County Police Department relocated and released a fawn after rescuing the baby trapped between two chain-link fences

Officers transported the fawn out of harm’s way after stumbling across it trapped in the fence while on patrol.

The fawn leaps to freedom in the wild after officers wrapped it in a blanket during its relocation.

“Officer Colson and Officer Smith of Germantown found themselves face-to-face with a fawn trapped between two chain-link fences,” the department said.

“The officers, with the help of Animal Services, were able to rescue this fawn and relocate it from Wisteria Drive to a more remote and safer area.”