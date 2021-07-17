Video footage shows the moment a house is carried along by flood waters during the extreme weather in Germany.

Alex Volkov was on his way to work in Frankfurt when the flooding forced him off the highway.

He ended up on a viaduct near Kreuzberg, where he filmed debris being carried along the River Ahr, now a raging torrent.

To the shock of everyone on the bridge, the top of a house became visible throught the trees.

The entire structure had been swept away by the powerful waters.

As it floated down the Ahr, the house pushed into trees, before getting stuck under the viaduct.