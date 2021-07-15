A seal first spotted off the Norfolk coast more than two years ago with a plastic disc wrapped around her neck has been nursed back to health by the volunteers at the RSPCA.

The seal, nicknamed Mrs Vicar by volunteers due to the white disc around her neck, was caught at Horsey Beach and freed from the plastic at the RSPCA’s centre near King’s Lynn. She has spent more than two years in care.

The video shows the seal re-enter the water like she never left.