High waves in Weston as Storm Dudley hits

Amateur footage shows high waves crashing into the rocks in Weston as Storm Dudley hits the UK.

Storm Eunice and Dudley has brought swathes of the UK to a standstill, forcing major transport closures and severe power outages.

On Friday afternoon the first death was reported after a man was killed by a falling tree in County Wexford, Ireland.

Another member of the public is in hospital with serious injuries after being struck by falling debris from a roof in Henley-on-Thames.

