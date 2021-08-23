Tropical Storm Henri rocked the north-eastern US with strong winds and rain as it made landfall on the coast of Rhode Island on Sunday (August 23rd).

The storm has sent bands of rain westward, causing deluges that have shut bridges and flooded roads while also knocking out power to 140,000 homes.

President Joe Biden has declared disasters in Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Connecticut saying: “We’re doing everything we can now to help those states prepare, respond and recover”.

The hurricane centre has predicted that Storm Henri will pass back through New England and sweep out into the Atlantic in the next couple of days.