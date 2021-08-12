Stranded locals have been rescued from rooftops as floods hit Turkish coastal towns.

Torrential rain made way for severe flooding and mudslides in northern Turkey leaving at least five people dead and another person missing, the country’s Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency said today.

Footage released by the Turkish Coast Guard shows locals being rescued from the roofs of buildings in the Sinop province as floodwater rushes beneath them.

19 people were evacuated by helicopter and a diving search and rescue team had also been deployed to evacuate a further 70 people who were stranded, the coast guard said.