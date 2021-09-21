A truck was left stranded in deep water after heavy rainfall caused flash flooding in Tennessee over the weekend.

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office shared footage of the vehicle marooned on a submerged road, as water rushed past it downstream.

Local authorities urged people to “refrain from driving on water-logged roads”, sharing a simple message of “turn around, don’t drown”.

Last month, at least 22 people were killed following flash floods in the state, in what governor Bill Lee described as a “devastating” disaster.