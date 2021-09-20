Wild horses are drawing ever more tourists to Bosnia’s western mountains, but they need protection from local farmers who see them as pests, activists say.

The Krug plateau area below Mount Cincar is home to a horse population that has boomed since farmers replaced the animals with machines for agricultural production and released them into the wild in the 1950s.

Farmers say the horses are a nuisance, as they destroy crops and hurt cattle, while activists want the government to protect the wild horses, some of the only herds to still exist in Europe.