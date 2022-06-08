Staff at Sea Life Blackpool have urged people to do more to protect the marine ecosystem as the planet celebrates World Oceans Day on 8 June.

This video shows 23-year-old giant green turtle Phoenix, whose species is endangered in the wild.

According to the World Wildlife Fund, green turtles are under threat from the overharvesting of their eggs, hunting of adults, being caught in fishing equipment and the loss of nesting beach sites.

Sea Life aquarist Katie Seddon said that approximately 100,000 marine mammals are affected by plastic pollution.

