Oxfam campaigners dressed as world leaders in front of a globe on a bonfire to tell leaders they must put the climate change fire out.

Dressed as leaders such as Boris Johnson and Joe Biden, the campaigners stood outside the Cop26 summit and through cups of water on the burning globe statue.

Head of Oxfam Scotland Jamie Livingstone said: "The world is on fire and the richest nations, the world leaders, need to step up and put out the flames. It's not too late."

