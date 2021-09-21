Blizzard Entertainment’s chief legal officer, Claire Hart, has left the company after more than three years. Hart made the announcement via LinkedIn, where she wrote “I have decided to move on to my next adventure. Friday was my last day.

“The past three years have been full of unexpected twists and turns, but I feel honoured to have worked with and met so many great people at Blizzard and across the Activision Blizzard businesses.”

Her departure comes amid a lawsuit filed against Activision Blizzard for fostering a hostile workplace culture, which includes multiple allegations of abuse and sexual harassment.