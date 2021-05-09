Comedian Alan Carr joked about Meghan Markle on the latest episode of his TV series, Epic Gameshow, on Saturday night.

Each week, contestants take on a different classic gameshow with the latest crop of participants playing Bullseye.

When professional darts player Fallon Sherrock was asked to provide a nickname to play under, she replied: “The Queen of the Palace.”

Without missing a beat, Carr fired back: “I think that’s the nickname Meghan had her heart set on – and look how that turned out.” which sparked laughs from contestants and the audience.