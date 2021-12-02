Alec Baldwin broke down during his first TV interview since the fatal shooting of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, saying he says he “never” pulled the trigger on the prop gun.

Ms Hutchins was killed as the Hollywood actor rehearsed with what he believed to be a “cold” gun on the film set in October.

“I would never point a gun at anyone and pull a trigger at them. Never,” Mr Baldwin told ABC News.

The full interview, described as “raw” and “intense”, is scheduled to air on Thursday evening in the US.

