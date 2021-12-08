Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly took aim at Downing Street during last night’s episode of I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here, amid a leaked video capturing No10 special advisers joking about last year’s Christmas party that ministers have so far denied took place.

McPartlin and Donnelly appeared to take aim at Boris Johnson by referring to a gathering among contestants.

Ant said: “They weren’t celebrating. They didn’t have a party. They categorically deny any suggestions that they had a party.

“This ‘fictional’ party didn’t involve cheese and wine, or a secret Santa.”

“Evening Prime Minister... for now,” Dec quips.

