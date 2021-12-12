Apple has been forced to suspend temporarily iPhone production for the first time due to supply chain limitations and China’s ongoing issues with chips.

The tech giant had to stop the production line “for several days” and a supply chain manager described to newspaper Nikkei the situation as the “nightmare before Christmas”, as Apple already failed to meet production targets in both September and October for the iPhone 13, missing out by about 20% of revenue.

Apple CEO Tim Cook previously attributed the production issues to problems brought on by COVID, as well as industry-wide chip shortages.