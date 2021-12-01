Apple Music has revealed that Dynamite by BTS was the platform’s most-streamed song of 2021.

Data recorded between 16 October 2020 and 15 October 15 2021 confirms the K-pop hit at the top of the list, followed by four other huge tunes rounding off the top five.

Olivia Rodrigo’s Drivers License ranked second, followed by Ariana Grande’s Positions, Pop Smoke’s For the Night and The Weeknd’s Blinding Lights.

Meanwhile, Astronaut In The Ocean by Masked Wolf was the most "Shazamed" song of the year, with 11.7 million fans discovering it through the app.

