An exhibition by Thousand Deep in downtown Brooklyn offers visitors a chance to escape into a “seemingly infinite space created by patterns from millions of lights and a gigantic cluster of glistening disco balls” according to its creators.

All of the works incorporate the iconic image of the disco ball, showcasing immersive patterns, reflections and a mesmerizing galaxy of lights and patterns that has been leaving viewers astounded.

The installation will also include disco ball-inspired art by the likes of Kiichiro Adachi, Julia Walck, and Nick Oudsema.