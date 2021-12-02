Four families of the 10 people who died from injuries in a massive crowd surge at the Astroworld festival have turned down Travis Scott’s offer to pay for their funeral costs.

Attorneys for the families of four of the victims said they received a letter from Scott’s attorney, Daniel Petrocelli, in which the offer was made.

Michael Lyons, an attorney for the family of Mirza “Danish” Baig declined the offer and said he viewed it partly as a public relations ploy by Scott to “soften people up” in the court of public opinion.