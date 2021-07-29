The beloved children's cartoon Arthur will end after its 25th season, the show’s executive producer Carol Greenwald has announced.

After initially airing in 1996, the show will draw to a close in 2022.

In a statement, Ms Greenwald said: "Arthur is the longest-running kids animated series in history and is known for teaching kindness, empathy and inclusion through many groundbreaking moments."

The show follows an eight-year-old aardvark as he navigates life with his family, his friends and life at school.

It has won four Emmys and has featured characters from different cultures, classes and backgrounds.