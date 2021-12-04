Watch live as Palestinians light up a Christmas tree in Manger Square outside the Church of the Nativity.

The Christmas tree is due to be lit up today (Saturday) outside the Church of Nativity in Bethlehem’s Manger Squares in a yearly traditional ceremony.

Last year, a bright red star gleamed at its top while the rest of the tree was illuminated by hundreds of golden bulbs.

Last year, due to Covid restrictions, only a few attended to watch the tradition while fireworks lit up the night sky.

