Beyonce has released a video for her upcoming rodeo-themed Ivy Park collection, made in collaboration with Adidas.

The new teaser boasts styles that draw inspiration from the forgotten era of Black cowboys and cowgirls.

Actor Glynn Turman - an accomplished horseman and rodeo champion off-screen - and Swedish singer Snoh Aalegra also appear in the video alongside Beyonce.

Following on from her swimwear drop earlier this year, the Ivy Park Rodeo collection is expected to be available on the official Adidas website from 19 August.