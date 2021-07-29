Pink offers to pay ‘sexist’ bikini fine given to Norwegian beach handball team

Pop star Pink has offered to pay a “sexist” fine given to the Norwegian beach handball team.

At the European Beach Handball Championships in Bulgaria last week, Norway’s female team was fined 1,500 euros (£1,276) for wearing shorts instead of the required bikini bottoms.

The governing federation ruled their kit “a breach of clothing regulations” and handed down the fine, which Pink has suggested she’d be “happy to pay” on behalf of the team.

“The European handball federation SHOULD BE FINED FOR SEXISM. Good on ya, ladies. I’ll be happy to pay your fines for you. Keep it up,” she tweeted.