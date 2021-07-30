Billie Eilish has said she “feels like crying” following the release of her second album on Friday, describing the creative process as the “most satisfying and profound experience I’ve ever had”. The “Bad Guy” singer’s latest record, “Happier Than Ever”, follows her debut, “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go”, released in 2019. Taking to Instagram, Eilish thanked her brother and collaborator Finneas and wrote: “I can’t even process it ... I love every song on this project so so much. It literally scares me thinking about putting it out in the world for anyone to listen to.”