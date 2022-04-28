Cast of Prime Video’s Ten Percent speak exclusively to Binge or Bin

Prime Video’s new series Ten Percent will be "rooted in British comedy", according to the cast of the hotly anticipated show.

The new drama follows the fortunes of a team of talent agents and the A-listers they represent, including Helena Bonham Carter and David Oyewelo.

Independent TV’s Jacob Stolworthy speaks exclusively to the stars of the show for a special episode of Binge or Bin, to find out what they loved about working on the series, and how closely it represents a real talent agency.

Ten Percent is available to watch now on Prime Video.

Partner Content.