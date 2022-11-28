Bob Dylan apologises for using machine to sign £497 books

Bob Dylan has apologised for using a machine to sign limited-edition copies of his newest book, The Philosophy of Modern Song.

Sold for $599 (£497), copies were advertised as “hand-signed” by Simon & Schuster.

The publisher has since apologised and the singer has issued a statement, explaining that the machine was used after he developed vertigo in 2019.

“With contractual deadlines looming, the idea of using an auto-pen was suggested to me... Using a machine was an error in judgment and I want to rectify it immediately,” Dylan said.

