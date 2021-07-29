The family of actor Bob Odenkirk have given an update on his condition after he collapsed while filming hit show Better Call Saul.

The actor was on the set when he “went down, and was immediately surrounded by crew members who called an ambulance,” according to reports in TMZ.

Odenkirk’s representative gave an update on Wednesday (28 July), saying the actor in the Breaking Bad spin-off was in a “stable condition” after “experiencing a heart-related incident”, according to reports in the magazine Variety.