Bob Vylan speaks out as gig cancelled over Charlie Kirk remarks

Bob Vylan's frontman has spoken out after a gig in the Netherlands was cancelled following comments made by the performer on stage about the death of Donald Trump ally Charlie Kirk.

During the punk duo’s performance at Amsterdam’s Paradiso on Saturday, Bobby Vylan told fans: “I want to dedicate this next one to an absolute piece of s*** of a human being.

“The pronouns was/were. Cause if you chat s*** you will get banged. Rest in peace Charlie Kirk, you piece of s***.”

In response, their planned performance on Tuesday at the 013 in Tilburg was cancelled , with the venue saying the statements made by the performer “go too far”.

In a social media video, Vylan said: “At no point during yesterday’s show was Charlie Kirk’s death celebrated. At no point whatsoever did we celebrate Charlie Kirk’s death.”

"I did call him a piece of s***, that much is true, but at no point was his death celebrated."