Brian May said he returned to his London home on Tuesday to find scenes of “devastation” as many “treasured” belongings were destroyed by flooding.

In videos shared on Instagram, the Queen star showed his waterlogged Kensington house, with childhood photographs strewn across the floor.

“The whole bottom floor had been inundated with a sewage overflow – which has covered our carpets, rugs and all kinds of precious (to us) things in a stinking sludge,” he wrote in the caption.

The 73-year-old said he blamed the local council, as well as “selfish basement-building b******s” who he said had disrupted the drainage system.