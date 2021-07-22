A giant mural on Bristol’s biggest street art wall has more to it than meets the eye. When looking at it through the blue lens of 3D glasses, the viewer sees a woman, but the red lens reveals a skeleton.

The art work was created by Greek street artist Insane51, known for his specialist style of painting called double-exposure 3D. It has replaced a famous mural of climate change activist Greta Thunberg on the side of the Tobacco Factory.

The mural is one of 75 commissioned for the Upfest street art festival.