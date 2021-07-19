In an angry Instagram post, Britney Spears said she is on a touring hiatus as long as her father is in charge of her conservatorship.

“For those of you who choose to criticise my dancing videos ... look I’m not gonna be performing on any stages anytime soon with my dad handling what I wear, say, do, or think!!!!” she wrote. “I’ve done that for the past 13 years.”

The singer also lashed out at her sister Jamie Lynn for “performed MY SONGS to remixes !!!!!”

Spears has had her personal affairs, career appointments and finances controlled by the conservatorship since 2008.