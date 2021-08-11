Britney Spears posted a #FreeBritney flag on Instagram and says she plans on taking a step back from social media amid the star's ongoing conservatorship case.

The ‘Toxic’ hitmaker shared an image of a fan waving a #FreeBritney to Instagram and later accused the media of being ‘nasty’ revealing she plans to post less on social media in the future.

This news comes after the judge overseeing the star’s conservatorship has denied a request to expedite a hearing on the status of Spears’ father Jamie, who currently oversees the conservatorship.