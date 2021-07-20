Britney Spears lawyer says he’s 'moving aggressively' to remove father as guardian

Popstar Britney Spears’ new lawyer has declared that he is working “aggressively” to remove her father James Spears from her conservatorship.

Last week, a judge gave Britney permission to choose a new attorney to represent her for the first time since 2008 after her court-appointed lawyer stepped down.

Speaking to reporters on Monday (19 July), new lawyer Matthew Rosengart said that he was working to move things forward for Britney and thanked her fans for their support.

“First, I once again want to thank Britney Spears for her courage and for her strength,” Rosengart said to the press.