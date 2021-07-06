Bruce Springsteen’s daughter Jessica is set to compete in the Olympic Games later this month in Tokyo, Japan.

The rock icon’s 29-year-old daughter has been named as part of the US Equestrian team, joining Kent Farrington, Laura Kraut and McLain Ward as part of the US jumping roster for the games.

Springsteen will compete with her 12-year-old stallion Don Juan Van de Donkhoeve. After failing to make the squad in 2016 due to her horse’s leg issues, she is now set to make her Olympic debut.