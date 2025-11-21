Bruce Willis’ daughter Rumer says father does not recognise her some days

Bruce Willis' daughter has given fans a heartbreaking update on her father's dementia.

The Die Hard actor was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD) in February 2023, a rare form of dementia that affects behaviour and language.

In a video posted to Instagram on Friday (21 November), Rumer Willis revealed that he's "doing okay" and she can “still see a spark in him”, before clarifying that "anyone with FTD is not doing great."

"I'm so grateful that when I go over there and give him a hug, whether he recognises me or not, that he can feel the love I've given him and I can feel it back", she said.