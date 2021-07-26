BTS documentary charting group’s ‘sensational rise to fame’ to air on BBC One

BBC Radio 1 has announced the news that popular K-pop group BTS will be making their first-ever appearance on Live Lounge on Tuesday (27 July) at 12pm, when they will perform their new single “Permission to Dance”.

BBC will also be airing an exclusive documentary on the band, presented by BBC Radio 1’s Adele Roberts – who will delve into the culture and industry that made BTS one of the biggest bands in the world. The documentary is due to air at 10:35pm on BBC One on Wednesday (28 July).