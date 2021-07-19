Caitlyn Jenner has hired a film crew to document her run for California governor, with the intention to sell the footage for a film or television series in the future.

The former Olympian and reality star is running in the 14 September recall election that could remove first-term Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom.

“We’re documenting history,” a senior campaign advisor told Politico of Jenner’s decision to bring a film crew to follow her run.

A total of 41 candidates including 21 Republicans, eight Democrats, one Libertarian, nine independents and two Green Party members will contest the election later this year.