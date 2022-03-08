Camila Cabello laughs off wardrobe malfunction on The One Show

Camila Cabello laughed off a wardrobe malfunction on The One Show after accidentally flashing her nipple.

The singer and dancer was appearing on the BBC series, via video link, to talk about her new single.

Standing up to show off the move, Cabello adjusted her shirt, which led to her accidentally flashing her boob.

Comedian Alan Carr, who was in the studio as the episode’s other guest, clasped his hand to his mouth in surprise.

