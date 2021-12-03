Playboy names Cardi B first-ever creative director in residence

Playboy has named Cardi B as their first-ever creative director in residence.

According to a press release, the Grammy award-winning musician will “provide artistic direction across co-branded fashion and sexual wellness merchandise collections, digital editorial, experiential activations and more”.

Cardi will also serve as the founding member of Playboy’s upcoming creator-led platform, CENTERFOLD.

Revealing the news on her social media, the rapper wrote that working with the magazine is a “dream come true” and she added that fans will “love what we put together”.

