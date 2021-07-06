Casts of the faces of 850 transgender people are to be displayed on the Fourth Plinth in Trafalgar Square, for one of the highest-profile contemporary art commissions in the world.

The work by Mexican artist Teresa Margolles is titled “850 Improntas” and will appear in 2024.

The portraits will be taken from people in the trans community in the UK, Justine Simons, deputy mayor for culture and creative industries, says in the video.

“It’s interesting because … if you are a member of the trans community, where are your statues in the public realm?” she says.